* Truck and bus unit profit may drop sharply below 2013
* MAN previously guided for noticeable profit gain
* MAN blames falling European demand, Ukraine crisis
BERLIN, Sept 26 German truckmaker MAN SE
has cut the profit forecast for its main division,
citing falling truck demand in core European markets and the
effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Operating profit at MAN's truck and bus unit may drop
significantly below 2013 results, with sales also falling
clearly below last year, a company spokesman said on Friday.
Munich-based MAN had previously guided for underlying
earnings at the division to come in well above 2013 results and
for sales to dip only slightly below year-earlier figures.
MAN's truck and bus unit contributes almost half of
operating profit to the group, which is controlled by German
carmaker Volkswagen.
Germany's Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reported the forecast
revision earlier on Friday.
Sales of heavy trucks weighing 16 metric tons or more
declined in the European Union by 6.1 percent in August and 4.3
percent in July, the European Automobile Manufacturers
Association said on Friday.
Anders Nielsen, head of the division, told reporters earlier
this week he expected the European trucks market to decline by
10-15 percent this year and the Russian market to contract by
about 25 percent.
MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, had
already cut its full-year forecast for group sales in July as
weakening truck demand and falling orders in key Latin American
markets were hurting business.
"The outlook for the MAN group will probably not change
gravely," the spokesman said, signalling other parts of the
business were performing more strongly.
MAN is due to publish its third-quarter financial results on
Oct. 28.
(1 US dollar = 0.7844 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)