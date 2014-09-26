* Truck and bus unit profit may drop sharply below 2013

* MAN previously guided for noticeable profit gain

* MAN blames falling European demand, Ukraine crisis (Adds analyst comment, detail on group outlook and production cuts)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, Sept 26 German truckmaker MAN SE has cut the profit forecast for its main division, citing falling truck demand in core European markets and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Operating profit at MAN's truck and bus unit may drop significantly below 2013 results, with sales also falling clearly below last year, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Munich-based MAN had previously guided for underlying earnings at the division to come in well above 2013 results and for sales to dip only slightly below year-earlier figures.

MAN's truck and bus unit contributes almost half of operating profit to the group, which is controlled by German carmaker Volkswagen.

"The problem for MAN is they're overly focused on Europe," said Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope, noting falling demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Fourth-quarter truck sales in the region will be relatively weak, Schwope added, after haulage operators and construction firms last year rushed to buy older but cheaper vehicles ahead of a January change in emission rules.

Sales of trucks weighing 16 metric tons or more declined in the European Union by 6.1 percent in August and 4.3 percent in July, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Friday.

Germany's Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reported the forecast revision earlier on Friday.

Anders Nielsen, head of the division, told reporters earlier this week he expected the European trucks market to decline by 10-15 percent this year and the Russian market to contract by about 25 percent.

The executive, speaking at the biannual Hanover trucks show, said MAN would respond to faltering demand by starting to reduce production next month at plants in Germany and Austria.

MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, had already cut its full-year forecast for group sales in July as weakening truck demand and falling orders in key Latin American markets were hurting business.

"The outlook for the MAN group will probably not change gravely," the spokesman said, signalling other parts of the business were performing more strongly.

MAN is due to publish its third-quarter financial results on Oct. 28. The group previously predicted full-year sales to fall noticeably below the 15.7 billion euros posted in 2013 and operating profit to come in clearly above 475 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7844 euro) (Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)