LONDON Feb 28 An analyst employed by hedge fund
firm Man Group is under investigation by Britain's
Financial Services Authority for possible insider dealing, the
company confirmed on Thursday.
The unnamed employee, who worked in Man's GLG unit, was one
of three men arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday as
part of a probe by the regulator into alleged market abuse.
"Man has been informed by the FSA that the investigation
concerns the individual's actions as a private individual and
not as an employee of Man or GLG," a spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
"Neither Man nor GLG is the subject of the investigation and
we have co-operated fully with the FSA's enquiries."
The employee has been suspended by Man Group, which reports
annual results on Thursday.