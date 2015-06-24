MUNICH/BERLIN, June 24 Germany's MAN SE plans to cut around 1,800 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims operations to lower costs and revive profit, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The job cuts will affect 1,400 white-collar employees and 400 staff in production, the people said.

MAN Truck & Bus employs around 33,500 people worldwide, including 15,200 in Germany.

Financial daily Handelsblatt newspaper also reported the job cut figure on Wednesday, while Reuters reported last week that the number would be about 2,000.

