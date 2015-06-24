* MAN revamps truck production in Germany, Austria, Poland
* MAN will cut 1,400 white-collar, 400 production jobs
* Revamp "absolutely necessary" to fix MAN -VW trucks chief
* Reuters reported details of reorganisation on June 17
(Adds comments from VW executive, works council boss, detail
and background)
BERLIN/MUNICH, June 24 Germany's MAN SE
said it will cut 1,800 jobs at its main trucks
division part of the Volkswagen-owned company's efforts to slim
down to lower costs and revive profit.
Europe's largest automaker has spent billions of euros over
the past decade on expanding stakes in MAN and Swedish peer
Scania to meet a long-standing goal of competing with truck
market leaders Daimler and Volvo.
But VW has yet to reap significant cost savings from the
combination and last month aligned MAN and Scania in a new truck
holding company.
MAN said on Wednesday it would reshuffle production at major
truck factories in Germany, Austria and Poland. In the past, the
company has often been forced to reduce workers' hours at these
plants when usage was low.
"The measures are absolutely necessary," VW trucks chief
Andreas Renschler told Reuters on Wednesday at a conference in
Berlin.
MAN plans to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs and another 400
jobs in production at the MAN Truck & Bus division. Reuters had
reported key elements of the VW-led revamp last week.
The Munich-based company said it would avoid forced layoffs
and trim the headcount through voluntary redundancy, early
retirement and by not filling job vacancies.
VW, which is drawing up a new corporate structure to
underpin a group-wide efficiency drive, wants to more than
triple the operating margin at MAN Truck & Bus to at least 6
percent from 1.8 percent last year, a company source told
Reuters.
Renschler declined to specify planned profitability targets.
MAN said in March it will push cost reductions in all business
areas to achieve savings of more than 600 million euros ($671.16
million) by 2017.
"We have created future-oriented prospects that will save
our jobs," MAN Truck & Bus works council chief Saki Stimoniaris
said of the revamp, which was agreed with labour. "There will
also be comprehensive investments in all truck-making sites."
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)