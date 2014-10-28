(Corrects year-earlier operating profit figure in third
paragraph to 309 million euros from 475 million. The company has
restated its year-earlier figures)
* Q3 oper profit slumps 49 pct to 82 mln euros
* MAN cut truck ops forecast in Sept, sales target in July
* Q3 results "certainly less than satisfactory" - CEO
BERLIN, Oct 28 Germany's MAN SE
lowered its full-year profit forecast, the third downward
revision of its business targets in as many months, as weakening
truck demand and falling orders weigh on results.
Third-quarter operating profit slumped by half to 82 million
euros ($104 million), with new orders down by a fifth to 3.47
billion euros, Munich-based MAN said on Tuesday.
The Volkswagen-owned company now expects operating profit to
come in "slightly" above last year's 309 million euros, after
previously guiding for that measure to be "clearly" higher than
in 2013.
Sales at MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines,
fell 5 percent to 3.5 billion euros in the third quarter,
reflecting slowing demand in core European and South American
markets.
"Our results are certainly less than satisfactory," Chief
Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a statement. "We are
doing everything we can to get back on track as soon as
possible."
The manufacturer last month slashed the profit outlook for
its main truck and bus division on falling demand in Europe and
the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
In late July, it cut its full-year forecast for group sales
after revenue at its Latin American truck division slumped 17
percent due to slowing growth in Brazil and the weaker real
currency.
To foster a turnaround, MAN started to trim production this
month by scaling back the hours of about 4,000 workers at two
truck-making plants in Germany and Austria.
($1 = 0.7872 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
David Holmes)