* Q3 oper profit slumps 49 pct to 82 mln euros
* MAN cut truck ops forecast in Sept, sales target in July
* Q3 results "certainly less than satisfactory" - CEO
* MAN must deepen Scania tie-up to cut costs -analyst
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 28 Germany's MAN SE
downgraded its business outlook for the third time in as many
months on Tuesday and stepped up efforts to cut costs, as
weakening demand for its trucks and falling orders weighed on
results.
Third-quarter operating profit slumped by half to 82 million
euros ($104 million) and new orders fell a fifth to 3.47 billion
euros, with its core European and South American markets
continuing to shrink, the Munich-based truckmaker said.
The Volkswagen-owned company said it now expects operating
profit to come in slightly above last year's 309 million euros,
after previously guiding for that measure to be clearly higher.
Profit was mainly driven by MAN's non-trucks operations such
as diesel engines and turbines, although truck and bus sales
contributed over three-quarters to group sales of 3.7 billion
euros.
"MAN is performing much worse than rivals" including
Sweden's Volvo and Scania, Frankfurt-based Commerzbank analyst
Sascha Gommel said. "They have to cut costs urgently to avoid
being overexposed to volume swings."
A second analyst said VW needed to move faster to integrate
MAN with Scania, which it also owns.
MAN is shifting production of buses to lower-wage Turkey,
and its trucks chief Anders Nielsen told a conference call it
was seeking to trim material costs by recruiting new suppliers.
"Our results are certainly less than satisfactory," Chief
Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said. "We are doing everything
we can to get back on track as soon as possible."
The manufacturer last month slashed the profit outlook for
its main truck and bus division on falling demand in Europe and
the impact of the crisis in Ukraine.
In late July, it cut its full-year forecast for group sales
after revenue at its Latin American truck division slumped 17
percent due to slowing growth in Brazil and the weaker real
currency..
To foster a turnaround, MAN started to trim production this
month by scaling back the hours of about 4,000 workers at two
truck-making plants in Germany and Austria.
LACK OF U.S. EXPOSURE
By comparison, Swedish rival Volvo posted a
surprise gain in quarterly profit to 2.91 billion crowns as deep
cost cuts more than offset lacklustre demand in some major
markets.
Volvo, and German peer Daimler, benefit from
strong exposure to the growing U.S. trucks market where MAN is
not selling.
Instead, MAN is confined to Europe where truck demand has
slowed after construction firms and freight haulers last year
rushed to buy older but cheaper vehicles ahead of emission-rule
changes; and to Brazil, where slowing growth and the weaker real
currency are hurting sales.
Still, sales of trucks weighing 16 metric tons or more
rebounded in the European Union to grow 2.7 percent in
September, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association
said on Tuesday, after falling 6.1 percent in August and 4.3
percent in July.
Parent VW needs to act faster to integrate MAN with more
efficient Swedish peer Scania to rein in costs, said
Arndt Ellinghorst, London-based analyst at investment
researchers ISI Group.
Europe's largest automaker sold about 2 billion euros in
preferred stock earlier this year to help finance the takeover
of Scania. VW has been pushing closer integration of its truck
brands to take on global leaders Daimler and Volvo.
"Greater progress on aligning MAN with Scania would
certainly help address the cost issues," Commerzbank's Gommel
said.
($1 = 0.7872 euro)
