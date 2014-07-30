* Sees 2014 sales "noticeably" below year-ago results
* Q2 sales drop 12 pct, Latin America down 17 pct
* Reaffirms 2014 profit, margin outlook
* Little share price reaction
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 30 Germany's MAN SE cut
its full-year sales outlook as weakening truck demand and
falling orders in major South American markets weigh on
business.
Second-quarter group sales plunged 12 percent to 3.6 billion
euros ($4.8 billion), with revenue at its Latin American truck
division down 17 percent due to slowing growth in Brazil and the
weaker real currency, MAN said on Wednesday.
The Volkswagen-owned company, market leader in
the region's biggest economy for trucks weighing 5 metric tons
or more, is bracing for a "substantial" drop in Latin American
profit after quarterly orders plunged 17 percent.
MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, said it
now expects group sales to fall noticeably below the 15.7
billion euros posted last year. Three months ago, MAN had guided
for sales to dip only slightly below 2013 results.
"We are facing growing challenges in Brazil, a key market
for MAN," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said. "We are
keeping a close eye on economic developments in Brazil which are
a cause for concern."
Brazil, once one of the most dynamic emerging economies, is
edging closer to a recession. Industrial output probably fell
for a fourth straight month in June, a Reuters poll of analysts
showed, as manufacturers grapple with problems including higher
interest rates and mounting inventories.
PROFITS ON TRACK
But MAN reaffirmed its 2014 guidance for significant gains
in group operating profit as well as margin, citing its
improving power plant business and cost cuts.
Operating profit increased to 154 million euros, compared
with a 26-million-euro loss a year ago as strong demand for
diesel engines and turbines offset weaker truck sales.
Shares showed little reaction. MAN was trading 0.1 percent
lower at 89.31 euros as of 0936 GMT while parent VW was down 0.5
percent at 176.30 euros.
MAN has become more upbeat on prospects for core European
markets where haulier companies and construction firms last year
rushed to buy older but cheaper trucks ahead of costly
emission-rule changes.
"We are once again more optimistic about the economic
situation in Europe," CEO Pachta-Reyhofen said.
MAN's European rivals posted mixed earnings performances.
Sweden's Scania, also part of VW, said earlier this
month it will add staff to underpin a planned increase in output
this autumn after second-quarter truck orders hit a record.
But Volvo reported lower-than-expected operating
profit of 4.3 billion crowns, saying overcapacity in European
plants, falling demand for trucks in Brazil and construction
gear in China had hit earnings.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
