BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
FRANKFURT, June 4 German truck maker MAN warned that its return on sales would shrink significantly this year due to additional provisions and a slump in after-sales business at its Diesel & Turbo business as well as new tax risks.
Volkswagen owned MAN had already warned in April that its earnings would be hit as it set aside 140 million euros ($182.4 million) to cover possible risks related to a large order to construct turnkey diesel power plants.
It said on Tuesday it was taking additional provisions of 146 million euros in the second quarter following a final report from an auditing firm mandated to analyse the project's risks.
($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago