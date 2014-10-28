BERLIN Oct 28 German truckmaker MAN SE expects new orders in the fourth quarter to be at a "normal level," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said on Tuesday, without being more specific.

The situation in Latin America is "tough", trucks chief Anders Nielsen said on a conference call with Pachta-Reyhofen, noting the Brazilian trucks market may shrink as much as 15 percent this year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)