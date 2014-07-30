MUNICH, Germany, July 30 German truck maker MAN
SE said on Wednesday its Russian orders plunged by as
much as a quarter between April and June over the Ukraine
crisis.
Demand from unnerved Russian customers tumbled between 20
percent and 25 percent in the second quarter, Anders Nielsen,
head of MAN's truck & bus division told a news conference when
outlining the company's quarterly results.
"That's what's hurting most in Russia," Nielsen said.
Repercussions of sanctions against Russia and the
devaluation of the rouble are a smaller concern to MAN, Chief
Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said a day after the European
Union and the United States announced further measures against
Russia.
MAN, which is owned by German carmaker Volkswagen
and also makes diesel engines and turbines,
generates about five percent of its sales in Russia.
