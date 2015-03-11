MUNICH, March 11 German truck maker MAN SE
is targeting a "significant profit boost" through 2017
from accelerating cost reductions in all areas of its business,
the company said on Wednesday.
MAN has been in talks with labour representatives on cutting
production capacity at its core truck and bus division as truck
demand in key markets has been falling, sources told Reuters
last month.
Besides "optimizing" its production network, steps to
increase profit include cutting material costs by improving
purchasing with parent Volkswagen and deepening
development with VW and Swedish truck subsidiary Scania, MAN
said in a presentation released at its earnings press conference
in Munich.
"The management board has intensified programmes to boost
efficiency and cut cost in all areas given the tense market
situation," said MAN, which also makes diesel engines and
turbines.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)