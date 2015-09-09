* Trucks chief Drees to become MAN SE CEO on Oct. 1
* Reshuffle reflects VW's push to beef up trucks business
* Truck group heads to draw up strategy in the fall -source
* Truck division R&D chief to be dismissed -sources
By Irene Preisinger and Andreas Cremer
MUNICH/BERLIN, Sept 9 MAN SE Chief
Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen will leave his post at the end
of September as Volkswagen presses ahead with a
reorganisation of its truckmaking divisions to boost
profitability.
Europe's largest carmaker revealed plans in May to carry out
a long-desired merger between its two heavy-duty commercial
truck brands MAN and Scania to save money from overlaps between
the two former rivals.
Pachta-Reyhofen, who has been head of MAN since January
2010, will be replaced by Joachim Drees, a former Daimler
manager who runs MAN's trucks division, MAN said on
Wednesday, confirming a Reuters story.
MAN's supervisory board also appointed Jan-Henrik Lafrentz,
an expert at MAN's truck and bus division for finance, IT and
legal matters as the overall company's new finance chief.
"I am pleased that we have been able to appoint a very
experienced and dynamic man as CEO," said VW trucks chief
Andreas Renschler, a former Daimler executive.
The core management board of Munich-based MAN, which also
makes diesel engines and turbines, will be limited to three
executives - Drees, Lafrentz and human resources chief Josef
Schelchshorn.
In line with VW's plans to boost truckmaking profits, a new
management team and the supervisory board at VW's trucks
division will draw up a strategy before the end of 2015 for MAN
and Scania, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Two separate sources also said VW may not be done with
reshuffling managers at MAN yet, noting that Bernd Maierhofer,
head of R&D at the truck and bus division, will soon be released
from his duties.
VW and MAN both declined to comment.
Restructuring at MAN kicked off in earnest in June when it
said it would cut 1,800 jobs at the truck division as part of a
broader reshuffle of production in Germany, Austria and Poland.
