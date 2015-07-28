BERLIN, July 28 Germany's MAN SE could incur further restructuring costs in the third quarter, though the bulk already took effect between April and June, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said.

A "very low" two-digit million-euro amount could still hit results in the third quarter, after a 170 million-euro ($187.95 million) cost burden in the April-June period, the CEO said at an earnings press conference in Munich on Tuesday.

Separately, the CEO said European truck markets may never again achieve pre-crisis volume levels. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)