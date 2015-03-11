* Cost cuts could save more than 600 mln euros by 2017 - CEO
MUNICH, March 11 Germany's MAN SE will
expand cost cutting at its core truck division to all business
areas in a bid to improve profitability, as parent Volkswagen
(VW) steps up its efforts to forge a global force in trucks.
VW hired ex-Daimler executive Andreas Renschler
last month to align MAN with its Swedish subsidiary Scania and
create a global business to better compete with truck industry
leaders Daimler and Volvo.
"It's indisputable that one needs to create and must create
a truck alliance" to boost synergies at the VW group level, MAN
Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said at a news conference
on Wednesday, after MAN posted a drop in truck-division profit.
Operating profit at the truck and bus division, which
accounts for more than half of MAN's sales, plunged 38 percent
to 152 million euros ($162 million) last year on falling demand
in Europe and Brazil.
MAN announced a cost-cutting programme to target savings
through 2017 across the business, which also makes diesel
engines and turbines.
Pachta-Reyhofen said the plan, which includes cutting
material costs by improving purchasing with VW and possibly
trimming production capacity, may save more than 600 million
euros by 2017.
Munich-based MAN has been in talks with labour
representatives on reducing capacity at truck plants in Germany
and Austria as demand in key markets has been falling, company
sources told Reuters last month.
"We must increase efficiency and decrease costs," the CEO
said, without being more specific.
VW, Europe's largest automotive group, has spent billions of
euros over more than a decade on expanding stakes in Scania and
MAN to reap cost savings and take on rivals.
MAN said it was aiming for stable group operating profit and
sales this year, with earnings from diesel engines and turbines
seen offseting the impact of lower truck sales.
Demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Europe fell
last year while Brazil's stalling economy and the weak real have
weighed on the market in a country where MAN is the top-seller.
"Persistently high competitive pressures in the currently
stagnating markets will be a burden also in 2015,"
Pachta-Reyhofen said.
Still, MAN posted a 24 percent jump in overall profit to 384
million euros last year, thanks to non-truck operations.
MAN said deliveries and operating profit at its truck
division may fall slightly this year, while earnings at the
power engineering unit may slightly improve.
At 1340 GMT, its shares were down 0.2 percent at 95.61
euros.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
