* Q3 oper. profit 86 mln eur vs. 82 mln year-ago
* Keeps FY profit, sales guidance
* Restructuring costs, Brazil downturn weigh on results
(Adds CEO comment, earnings detail and background)
BERLIN, Oct 27 Germany's MAN SE posted
higher third-quarter profit helped by pent-up heavy truck demand
in Europe, while restructuring costs stopped weighing on
results.
Heavy-truck sales in Europe, the core market of MAN's truck
& bus division accounting for two-thirds of group sales, jumped
21 percent between July and September to 62,220 vehicles, the
European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on
Tuesday.
Truck sales were subdued in Europe in 2014 after new
emissions rules came into force, making purchases more
expensive. As a result, many companies now have ageing fleets
they need to refresh.
Operating profit at Volkswagen-owned MAN rose 5
percent to 86 million euros ($95 million), following a
19-million euro loss in the second quarter when MAN had to
digest 170 million euros of costs to restructure European truck
production.
Full-year operating profit at MAN will be "significantly
hit" by restructuring costs and plunging truck demand in Brazil
while sales will drop slightly below year-ago levels, the
company said, keeping to its July guidance.
MAN is more exposed than rivals Daimler and Volvo
to problems in Brazil, where it has been market
leader for trucks weighing more than 5 metric tonnes for over a
decade. It lacks a presence in the growing North American
market.
"The good news is we are seeing a noticeable recovery in the
European commercial vehicles market," MAN SE Chief Executive
Joachim Drees said. "However, the situation in other regions
such as Brazil or Russia remains tense."
Parent VW is due to publish quarterly results on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)