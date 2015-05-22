BERLIN May 22 German truckmaker MAN SE's
top labour representative said on Friday he will quit
his position next month to take up a management role with parent
Volkswagen.
Juergen Dorn, who has chaired MAN's works council since
2008, will become a manager at Wolfsburg-based VW's human
resources department on June 1, he said in a letter to staff
published on Friday and seen by Reuters.
Dorn, who also still sits on VW's supervisory board, is
leaving Munich-based MAN at a time when VW is pushing structural
change at its truck brands including Sweden's Scania to achieve
a long-planned goal of competing with market leader Daimler
.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Christoph Steitz)