MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Volkswagen's truckmaker MAN said it would seek to delist its shares from the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange, which would result in its stock dropping out of mid-cap index MDAX.
"Changing the stock market segment will open up the possibility for MAN SE to reduce the additional expenses linked to the Prime Standard," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Its shares will be transferred to the General Standard segment of the stock exchange, it said.
Volkswagen owns 75 percent of MAN. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
