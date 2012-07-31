MUNICH, July 31 Should Volkswagen
decide on a domination agreement with its German truck unit MAN
SE, no additional synergies for MAN SE can be
expected, the truckmaker's finance chief said on Tuesday.
"Each investor would have to decide for themselves at a
shareholders meeting whether (approving a domination agreement)
makes sense for them," Frank Lutz told reporters in Munich.
Volkswagen owns more than 75 percent of MAN's voting shares
and can table and unilaterally approve at an AGM a proposal to
take over full operational, financial and strategic control over
MAN.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)