(Adds details, background)
TORONTO May 7 Canadian telecom company Manitoba
Telecom Services Inc said on Thursday it would cut a
quarter of its headcount within its Allstream division, reduce
capital expenditures and slash its annual dividend following a
strategic review.
Low interest rates and a spiraling defined-benefit pension
bill have stung the Winnipeg-based company, which faces tough
competition in the sparsely-populated central Canadian province
where it sells MTS-branded telephone and Internet services and
nationally where its Allstream fiber optic network connects
mostly mid-market companies.
The company's long-time CEO Pierre Blouin retired late last
year. His replacement, Jay Forbes, said in February the company
had "hidden gems" and could potentially offer new services.
The company said on Thursday that it would slash its annual
dividend to C$1.30 per share from C$1.70 a share.
Manitoba also said it planned to reduce capital expenditure
in its Allstream business by 20 to 30 percent.
The company said it has pre-funded C$120 million into its
pension plan using its existing credit facilities. It said this
one-time move will eliminate the need for solvency payments for
2015 and 2016 under any reasonable economic scenario.
It said some 100 employees have left the Allstream business
already and a further 400 have received working notice and will
exit the business throughout the current year and into 2016.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Shubhankar Chakravorty
in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Franklin Paul)