* Q1 EBITDA up 30 percent to 19.3 mln stg
* Gross debt falls to 433.2 mln stg from 516 mln
LONDON, Nov 15 English Premier League
soccer champions Manchester United on Tuesday reported
an increase in first quarter earnings and said it had reduced
its debt, benefiting from a sharp rise in commercial revenue.
The club, which in September put on hold a planned $1
billion flotation in Singapore due to market volatility, said
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose by 30 percent to 19.3 million pounds ($30.1
million) in its first quarter to end September.
Manchester United, which currently sits in second place in
the Premier League, said its gross debt had fallen to 433.2
million pounds from 516.7 million.
The club, which is the most successful in English football,
received permission in September for an IPO, through which it
was looking to sell up to 30 percent of the club.
It had planned to use some of the proceeds to bring down its
debt, a burden which had made the Glazer family, the club's U.S.
owners, deeply unpopular with supporters.
The club said it had seen continued momentum in its
commercial business and a recovery in seasonal and matchday
hospitality businesses.
Total revenue rose by 17 percent to 73.8 million pounds,
including a 22 percent increase in commercial revenues to 29.6
million pounds as the club reaped the benefits of a new 80
million pounds shirt sponsorship deal with Aon Corp.
Media revenues, including television rights, rose by 17
percent to 22.6 million pounds. Matchday revenues were up 10
percent to 21.6 million pounds.
Clubs across Europe are trying to increase their revenue
streams in order to meet tough new financial criteria set by the
game's governing body, UEFA.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
