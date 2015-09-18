FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Lawyers acting for a group of minority shareholders in German truckmaker MAN are appealing against a court ruling to win a higher offer price from parent Volkswagen.

Law firm Dreier Riedel said a court ruling that the offer price should be 90.29 euros still undervalued MAN and the true value of the shares was between 114.54 and 120.11 per share.

Volkswagen two years ago gained shareholder backing for a profit transfer and domination agreement with MAN after acquiring just over 75 percent of its voting shares, and initially proposed to buy the rest for 80.89 euros per share.

But a regional court in Munich ruled in July that the offer should be raised to 90.29 euros.

"Despite our success in the court of first instance, we have decided to appeal," lawyer Peter Dreier said in a statement, adding that he was confident of persuading a higher court the shares were worth "significantly over 100 euros".

The case will now be referred to the higher regional court in Munich. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)