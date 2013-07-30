MUNICH, July 30 Volkswagen's German
truck unit MAN warned on Tuesday it may not be
profitable below the line this year after reporting an after-tax
loss of 383 million euros ($507.61 million) attributable to
shareholders for the first half.
The company forecast it would be profitable on an operating
level in 2013, however.
MAN added that it has already booked an adequate amount of
provisions for risks regarding turnkey power plant projects it
is building for French state-owned utility EDF and
foresaw no other hits to earnings after this year.
Two days before a shareholder vote that would force
controlling owner Volkswagen to launch a mandatory bid to buy
out MAN's minority shareholders, the German truckmaker said it
would book new provisions of 146 million euros in the second
quarter for previously unidentified risks.
Shares in MAN traded down 0.1 percent at 85.59 euros as of
0926 GMT, a premium to 80.89 euro per share Volkswagen is forced
to pay until mid-September, should minorities tender their
stock.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
