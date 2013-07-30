MUNICH, July 30 Volkswagen's German
truck unit MAN posted a net loss that was wider than
expected for the second quarter, weighed down by provisions
taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and Corsica, the
company said on Tuesday.
Its after-tax loss narrowed to 41 million euros ($54.3
million) from 88 million a year earlier, but this still came
well short of the 6 million euro loss estimated on average in a
Reuters poll.
MAN reaffirmed operating profit would decline significantly
this year while revenue would stagnate, causing its margin to
drop well below the last year's level of 6.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Christiaan Hetzner;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)