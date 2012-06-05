* Raises voting rights to just over 75 pct from 73.8 pct
* Crosses threshold for domination agreement
* MAN shares jump, investors speculate on squeeze-out
(Adds analyst)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, June 5 Volkswagen
increased its shareholding in MAN SE, opening the door
to a possible domination and profit transfer agreement and
sending shares in the German truck maker sharply higher.
Europe's biggest carmaker hiked its voting stake in the
German truck, bus and coach maker to just over 75 percent from a
previous 73.76 percent.
This offers Volkswagen the opportunity to ask shareholders
to approve a domination agreement, which would give it full
strategic and financial control over MAN.
"Volkswagen is keeping all options open to further shape an
integrated commercial vehicles group going forward," said the
Wolfsburg-based carmaker in a statement on Tuesday.
Volkswagen already has such an agreement in place with Audi
, its listed luxury brand, where an annual cash
compensation is paid that matches the VW ordinary dividend.
Instead of the 2.30 euros per share they received in late
April, for example, MAN investors would have been entitled to
the same 3.00 euro per share that VW voting rights carry.
MAN shares jumped far more than that, however, rising over 9
percent as of 1527 GMT to trade at 85.03 euros.
"Speculators are likely hoping for a squeeze-out and would
argue that Volkswagen is willing to pay as much as 95 euros a
share, which was the price offered during its mandatory takeover
bid," said Silvia Quandt analyst Albrecht Denninghoff.
"Even though the growth strategy is convincing, I would
recommend investors short the stock at these levels,
particularly with the near-term outlook for the European truck
market cloudy," he continued, adding that he has a sell rating
and a 75 euro price target on MAN stock.
The announcement comes only days after Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn announced a vigorous shake up in his
management team, appointing the head of VW trucks unit Scania
to VW's management board responsible for commercial
vehicles.
"This marks a further important milestone for achieving our
joint goals in the commercial vehicles business as elsewhere
through close cooperation," Winterkorn said in the statement.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)