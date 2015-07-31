BERLIN, July 31 MAN SE's minority
shareholders may win higher cash compensation from Volkswagen
after a court on Friday ruled the parent has to
raise the price for the rest of the company.
Volkswagen two years ago gained shareholder backing for a
profit transfer and "domination" agreement with MAN after
acquiring just over 75 percent of its voting stake.
Required by German law to offer to buy out minority owners,
VW then proposed to purchase MAN's remaining stock for 80.89
euros a share. Investors opposing the deal would get an annual
dividend of about 3 euros per share, the agreement said.
But a regional court in Munich ruled the offer should be
raised to 90.29 euros, agreeing with minority shareholders who
had requested a higher valuation of MAN.
The court demanded no changes to the proposed dividend.
"We are still convinced that results of the valuation are
reasonable," VW said in response to the ruling. "We will decide
on further steps when the written explanation of the verdict is
available."
Munich-based MAN declined comment.
MAN shares were trading up 1.7 percent at 94.85 euros as of
1036 GMT while VW stock was down 1 percent at 183.05 euros.
VW took full control of MAN to speed up efforts to forge an
alliance with Swedish trucks subsidiary Scania, as it pushes
long-held ambitions to compete with global sector leaders
Daimler and Volvo.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
David Holmes)