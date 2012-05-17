RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Brazil's Manabi SA, an
iron ore startup which wants to build a mine, pipeline and port,
said Wednesday that its board has applied to the Brazilian
securities regulator for approval to sell stock in Brazil,
Canada and the United States.
No amount for the sale was given, according to a statement
filed with the regulator, known as the CVM. According to other
company documents on file with the CVM, the company hopes to
complete its financing plans by the end of the third quarter of
this year.
The Brazilian and U.S. stock sales are to be managed by
Credit Suisse Group AG, Banco Itau BBA SA and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc..
The Canadian sale will be managed by Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and by Bank of Montreal's Nesbitt Burns unit.
Manabi expects to begin major construction in the first
quarter of 2012, with the mine in Minas Gerais state due to
start commercial production in the third or fourth quarter of
2015, the documents said, without saying how much the firm plans
to produce.
Manabi is 60 percent owned by Brazil's Fabrica Holding Ltda.
and 40 percent by U.S. based IronCo LLC.
The company also has non-voting, preferred stock investors
who have agreed to buy shares in a private placement. These
include the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund, and Korea Investment
Corp, according to a shareholders' agreement.
Ontario Teachers has been an investor in several other
Brazilian iron ore ventures including MMX Mineracao e Metalicos
SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.