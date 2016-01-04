BRASILIA Jan 4 Brazilian cargo ship and port
operator Log-In Logística Intermodal SA said on
Monday it had received a proposal from Manabi Holding SA to buy
a majority stake in the company.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report last week about
the proposal from the Brazilian mining and logistics company.
Log-In said Manabi had made a non-biding proposal to buy its
shares in a capital increase to have at least a 51-percent stake
in the company.
Log-In said the proposal was part of several others being
analyzed by the company's management.
Companies in Brazil - struggling with the country's deepest
recession in a quarter of a century, a surge in borrowing costs
and a currency slump - are ramping up demand for advisory
services on debt restructuring.
A newfound caution of private-sector lenders has made it
harder for companies such as Log-In to refinance existing loans
or get new ones.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)