March 9 Operations at Mandalay Resources'
Cerro Bayo project in Chile resumed after protestors
removed blockades, allowing supplies in and out of the mine, and
the Canadian miner said the disruption will not affect its
annual production or outlook.
The protestors have begun negotiations with the local
government, Mandalay said in a statement, adding that the
fortnight-long disruption had minimal impact on production.
Last month, protestors in the Aysen Province of Chile closed
the port and several roads reacting against the government's
move to reduce fuel subsidies.
The company said it is going ahead with its ramp up plans
for the project and working to return to normal production
levels.
Shares of the company, which also has assets in Australia,
closed at 85 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.