By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, June 25
FRANKFURT, June 25 The top executives of many a
corporate giant must feel like the fictional character Gulliver,
waking up to find themselves under attack from modern-day
Lilliputians, small start-up companies which overwhelm their
established rivals with new technologies.
The old powers of market incumbents - massive scale, control
over distribution, brand power, millions of customer
relationships - are no longer seen as the obstacles they once
were to agile rivals with innovative business models.
A new survey finds business leaders believe four out of 10
top-ranked companies in their industries worldwide won't survive
the next five years.
They blame the accelerating change in technology, shifting
business models and a need to merge to cut costs in order to
ensure they don't become footnotes in someone else's corporate
history.
"Not just lone companies, but entire industries are being
side-swiped by these effects," said James Macaulay, co-author of
the study, which polled 941 business leaders from a dozen
industries in the world's 13 biggest economies.
"Digital disruption now has the potential to overturn
incumbents and reshape markets faster than perhaps any force in
history," the survey states. The report can be found at bit.ly/1IyV1cK
The survey was conducted by a research centre at top-ranked
Swiss business school IMD, the International Institute for
Management Development, with backing from Internet equipment
maker Cisco, where Macaulay works as a consultant.
INDUSTRIES AT RISK
Industries with the highest number of top-rated companies at
risk were hospitality/travel, media and entertainment, retail,
financial services and consumer goods/manufacturing, in that
order, the survey showed.
Meanwhile, industries which still largely deliver physical
products or services such as pharmaceuticals, utilities and the
oil and gas sectors were rated the least likely to be disrupted.
Michael Wade, another co-author of the survey, said there
were some things software could not replace. "Consumers are
still unlikely to take an app if they get a headache," joked
Wade, a professor of strategy at the Lausanne-based IMD business
school.
But even for industries such as pharmaceuticals, where
regulatory protections, high capital costs and complex
production processes still rule, Wade said new threats are
coming from start-ups analysing "big data" to offer a
personalised approach to medicine, for example.
Meanwhile in travel e-commerce aggregators have taken
millions of customers from direct bookings with hotels and
airlines already struggling with a decade of decline in business
travel amid the economic and structural challenges.
"Disruptive players are coming from out of nowhere," says
Macaulay. "Now it's individuals who want to rent their homes and
vehicles," he said, referring to home rental service Airbnb,
office-sharing firm LiquidSpace and similar "sharing economy"
start-ups.
Karl Ulrich Garnadt, chief executive of the German Airlines
division of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, told venture
investors in Berlin this month that his industry still spends
too much time worrying about direct competitors in Asia or the
Mideast.
He noted how the industry missed the rise of mobile travel
apps, the top dozen of which now collectively have a valuation
around 88 billion euros ($99 billion), while the market
capitalisation of Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline group, has
shrunk to 5.5 billion euros from double that a decade ago.
"Today we are too limited in our thinking. We need to widen
our horizon, we need to think like the customer," the airline
industry veteran said.
Towards that end, Lufthansa is seeking ways to woo back
customers who expect them to deliver more than boarding passes
to their mobile phones. With free on-board Wi-Fi soon to be
available on every plane, he wants flight attendants to use new
apps to help frequent travellers make new travel bookings in
mid-air.
In banking big lenders are now all at giving board-level
attention to the rapid growth of "fintech" start-ups in markets
from mortgage-lending to wealth management to small business
loans.
In an era of cloud computing and services delivered to
smartphones, fintech start-ups have no need to duplicate the
retail branch networks that tied customers to banks. And new
players aren't saddled with making heavy investments in creaky,
decades-old back-office banking systems.
"Lending remains pretty much an archaic process for banks,
largely based on paper forms that are designed to give customers
a poor experience," said Martin McPhee, a senior vice president
at Cisco who heads the company's consulting arm.
"Research shows that four out of five banking customers will
happily leave their banks for a better customer experience," he
said.
HUNT OR BE HUNTED
In corporate circles, the most common sobriquet for these
digital threats is Google or, less frequently, Amazon
.
But, depending on the industry, the big threat goes by
different names: for automakers and transport companies, it is
Tesla, the luxury electric car company, or Uber, the
online taxi service. For hotels and airlines, it's Airbnb or
Trivago, now majority owned by Expedia.
Tesla has also hit the radar of utilities with its
announcement in April on its "energy storage" business, which
aims to produce batteries capable of solving the elusive problem
of storing electrical energy produced at optimum times for use
at other times.
"Everyone thought (Tesla founder) Elon Musk was building a
car company, but now we find he is building an alternative
energy company," McPhee said.
There is also mounting wave of digitally inspired,
cross-border mergers, stepped-up corporate venture funding and a
willingness to place bigger bets on risky business models that
can undermine a company's existing activities.
BMW-owned British carmaker Mini said this week
customers would in the future be able to offer their private
vehicles for car-sharing, mindful of a trend amongst younger
drivers to not have their own cars.
The challengers offer massive improvements in how customers
use the products or services of established businesses. They
combine that with finding ways to slash costs and enter markets
without investing heavily to own physical assets or distribution
infrastructure, says McPhee.
Uber, the online taxi-hailing service is now applying
similar strategies to sign up drivers to deliver everything from
groceries to heavy equipment, in a challenge to logistics giants
like FedEx and UPS.
McPhee notes the historical parallel to what occurred after
the advent of the Web in the mid 1990s: Just 25 percent of the
Fortune 100 top U.S. companies were still in existence 15 years
later.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)