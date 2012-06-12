Employees listen to a morning speech by store manager before the start of business at a restaurant in Tokyo September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Michael Caronna/Files

BOSTON Many managers let anxiety drive the firing process instead of intellect, making a difficult moment even worse - and merely farming the dirty work out to a human resources associate is not good enough, says Harvard Business Review.

"One of the hardest things to do as a manager is to tell an employee he's fired. Here are three tips for handling this gut-wrenching situation:

1. Bring answers. When a person is let go, he's likely to have a lot of questions and concerns. Come prepared to address his logistical questions, such as when his last day is, how his peers will be notified, etc.

2. Listen, don't react. Losing a job can be traumatic. Don't get caught up in responding to your employee's emotions. Listen with respect. Offer to talk again later when the emotions are not so raw.

3. Talk to your team. Firing an employee impacts everyone on your team. Not only does it change work assignments, but people might also wonder about their own job security. Share what information you can to reassure the people left behind."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Firing Someone the Right Way" by Ron Ashkenas.

