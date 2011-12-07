Competitors prepare backstage for the Cup of Siberia amateur bodybuilding competition in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/Files

BOSTON If you really want to make a difference to your company, it's your strengths that will lead the way, so don't spend too much time working on your weaknesses, says Harvard Business Review.

"It's a pain to work on weaknesses: Who wants to spend energy trying to move from slightly below average to slightly above? Try focusing on your strengths instead. Make what you're already good at an even greater asset.

After all, if you really want to make a difference at your company, it's your strengths that will lead the way.

Of course, it's more challenging to move from well above average to even more above average, but you'll enjoy it more since your strengths are things you likely already take pleasure in doing. And don't worry about having too much of a good thing.

Have you ever worked with a leader who possessed too much character or was too strategic? Probably not."

- Today's management tip was adapted "Become an Extraordinary Leader" by Scott Edinger.

(For the full post, see: here)