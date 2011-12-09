People are silhouetted at Canary Wharf business district in London May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

BOSTON Instead of complaining about office politics and fantasizing that they will magically to away, learn how to manage them more effectively, says Harvard Business Review.

"Few people like dealing with office politics: conflicting agendas, misaligned priorities, and pursuit of personal goals. But these issues are impossible to avoid. Instead, you need to manage them.

Here are three ways to navigate politics when you have to get something done:

1. Draw a political map. Start by understanding all of the stakeholders involved and how they are connected. This will help you navigate issues as you try to make change or simply do your job.

2. Hold a debate. When politics arise, engage parties in a transparent dialogue with each other. Organize a meeting or invite people with different views to lunch.

3. Come to a compromise. Create a plan for building alignment. Talk to people who would object and figure out how to respond to their concerns. Ask people in your camp to influence others."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Use Office Politics to Your Advantage" by Ron Ashkenas.

