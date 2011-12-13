Commuters walk down the stairs as they enter Westminster underground station in London March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

BOSTON Writing down your to-do list and powering through a few easy items before you dive into the deep end can make getting through all the tasks seem more manageable, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Having an unruly to-do list can be overwhelming. If you find yourself rushing around, but not actually getting anything done, try the following process:

1. Write it all down. Put everything on one list. Determine which tasks are easy and which are more difficult.

2. Do some easy things. Spend 15 minutes doing the easy tasks. Focus on speed: make the quick phone calls, shoot off the brief emails. Cross as many tasks off the list as you can.

3. Turn to a bigger task. Turn off your phone, close all the open windows on your computer, and focus on one of the more challenging tasks. Do this for 35 minutes without distraction. Take a break. After 35 minutes, take a 10-minute break. Then return to step two."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Managing Stress."

For the full post, see: here