BOSTON Figuring out why you postpone work and then taking concrete steps to prevent it will help you get more done and feel good about yourself, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"To procrastinate may be human but it's not very rewarding. If putting off tasks is hindering your performance or making you unhappy, try these three things:

1. Identify what you put off. When you find yourself ignoring or delaying a task, ask yourself why. Knowing what you tend to delay can help break the cycle and prevent future procrastination.

2. Set deadlines. Break up tasks into smaller chunks and then create a schedule with clear due dates for each part.

3. Increase the rewards. Tasks with rewards far in the future are easy to put off. To make a task feel more immediate, focus on the short-term rewards. If there aren't any, insert your own. Treat yourself to a coffee break or a quick chat with a co-worker once you've finished a task."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Stop Procrastinating...Now" by Amy Gallo.

(For the full post, see: here)