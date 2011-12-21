Men wear Guy Fawkes masks during an Occupy Berlin protest denouncing current banking and financial industry practices in front of the Reichstag in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

BOSTON Managers often feel afraid to let their personalities show, and instead present a false image based on how they think a leader should act, says Harvard Business Review.

"Are you hiding from your employees? Too many leaders try to conceal their flaws and present a polished facade. Or they try to behave like they think 'great' leaders do.

When you try to be someone else, it erodes trust and effectiveness and causes people to question your true identity.

So drop the mask, and be who you really are. This can enhance your relationships, foster trust and create better business outcomes. Be honest about your imperfections and ask others to help you determine how to bring more of your authentic self to work."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Fire, Snowball, Mask, Movie: How Leaders Spark and Sustain Change" by Peter Fuda and Richard Badham.

