BOSTON Admitting that you don't know all the answers is a way for an ineffective manager to start becoming a highly effective leader, says Harvard Business Review.

"Leaders who insist on making all the decisions often find themselves with disengaged employees. If people aren't taking charge in your organization, your leadership style might be the problem.

If you have an overly directive approach, take a step back. Acknowledge your failings with your team. Share your personal and organizational goals. Then, admit that you don't have all the answers and you need your team's help in reaching those goals.

This will give your people room to actively participate in the organization's success. This act of humility is often seen as courageous and inspires others to follow suit."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Fire, Snowball, Mask, Movie: How Leaders Spark and Sustain Change" by Peter Fuda and Richard Badham.

