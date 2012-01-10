BOSTON The idea of giving difficult feedback as soon as possible after an incident is deeply ingrained, but sometimes it's better to calm down first, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Many people advise that you should give difficult feedback immediately, preferably within 24 hours of an incident. But next time you have to provide constructive criticism, consider sleeping on it first.

Your input will be far more effective, and better received, if you aren't feeling agitated. Put some distance between the offending action and the feedback to gain perspective. You may need to calm down over several days.

This will give you time to prepare, consider the other's point of view, and deliver the message in a calm and helpful way."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Giving Effective Feedback."

(For the full post, see: here)