BOSTON Musical chairs-like structural changes provoke anxiety, since people know that the "new and improved" design will often have fewer chairs (i.e., jobs), says Harvard Business Review.

"Managers love to reorganize, but few employees like being reorganized. Structural changes provoke anxiety and confusion. Before you decide to redraw the org chart, consider these two things:

1. What problem are you trying to solve? Are you trying to focus more on customers? Do you want to reduce costs? Has structure become overly complex? There might be good reasons, but before you leap into a reorganization, be clear on the goal.

2. Is reorganization the only solution? Reorganization might solve many problems but it's rarely the only solution. Consider alternatives first, especially ones that entail less cost and risk."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Reorganizing? Think Again" by Ron Ashkenas.

