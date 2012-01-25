Two office workers walk past an art installation by the government at Hong Kong's Central business district February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

BOSTON Having a perfectionist on your team can be an asset, but also a challenge to manage someone who needs everything to be perfect, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Managing perfectionists is tricky. They may be sensitive to criticism, but they need feedback to grow like everyone else.

Here are two things you can do to help the stickler on your team:

1. Be clear about expectations. Perfectionists may set unrealistic expectations for themselves. Let them know ahead of time what is most important. Be explicit so they don't waste time on aspects of the project that don't matter.

2. Encourage regular check-ins. Perfectionists notoriously only share end products, fearing that a work-in-progress might be seen as the best they can do.

Work on iterations of a project together to create a sense of collaboration and reduce the likelihood that the perfectionist will get bogged down in unnecessary details."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Give Feedback to a Perfectionist" by Jeff Szymanski.

(For the full post, see: here)