BOSTON In the weeks leading up to a new assignment, carve out and hold sacred at least 30 minutes a day to prepare, says Harvard Business Review.

"Many managers know when their next promotion is coming, but few take advantage of this time to prepare. Instead of waiting for an official announcement, start with 'phase zero.'

Use your insider status to become familiar with your new unit's people and performance and to discern the opportunities and challenges of your upcoming assignment.

In the weeks leading up to the transition, carve out at least 30 minutes a day for this endeavor. Look through company documents, such as performance reviews and reports on services and operations.

Identify problems and develop hypotheses for solving them. Turn to colleagues who have supervised the role, interacted with it, or previously filled a similar one. Ask them questions that will help you understand what to expect for the transition."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Get Ready for Your Next Assignment" by Katie Smith Milway, Ann Goggins Gregory, Jenny Davis-Peccoud, and Kathleen Yazbak.

