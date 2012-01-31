BOSTON Don't just sit back and wait for someone to take you under their wing, says Harvard Business Review.

"Mentors help you advance in work and life. But don't wait for someone to take you under his wing. Seek out people who can help you.

The first step is to figure out which mentor will best meet your needs:

1. The co-mentor. This can be anyone - a colleague, a friend - who needs you as much as you need him. Find a co-mentor if you have a specific skill to learn and something to teach in return.

2. The remote mentor. This is someone outside your organization who can offer objective advice. You may need a remote mentor if you are looking for a fresh perspective and you've already exhausted closer resources.

3. The invisible mentor. You don't have to have a personal relationship with this mentor. You learn from observing and following her example."

