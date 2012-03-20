An engineer stands in a trading floor at the Khartoum stock exchange April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Files

BOSTON Given the amount of time you will spend there, it is worth making a few simple adjustments, if you can, to make your cubicle a more comfortable and pleasant place to be, says Harvard Business Review.

"Many people spend more time in their office than they do in their bed. You deserve a comfortable workspace.

Here are three ways to make your office a place where you can accomplish your best work:

1. Sit with your back protected. Research shows that people are more comfortable when their backs are not exposed. If your back is to an open space, pivot your chair and use a different section of your desk.

2. Make adjustments. Solving small discomforts - adding a light to your workspace or bringing in a small fan - will help you feel in control of your physical environment.

3. Make it yours. People who personalize their spaces are happier at work. Put a family photo on your desk or hang up a poster of something important to you."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Make Your Cubicle a Better Place to Work" by Sally Augustin.

