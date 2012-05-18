Brazilian journalist Colvis Rossi writes an email on his iPad device before a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

BOSTON There are ways to cope with the email overload that could be weighing down your work day, says Harvard Business Review.

"Do you have thousands of messages in your inbox, and receive hundreds more every day? Welcome to the club.

Instead of being overwhelmed by email, take these steps to regain control:

1. Turn off the spigot. Unsubscribe to irrelevant e-newsletters and turn off Facebook or Twitter notifications. Consider whether colleagues are copying you on too many emails. If so, ask to only be updated with final decisions.

2. Keep a clean inbox. It's easier to handle incoming messages without clutter staring back at you. Create a new folder called "Old Inbox" and put all your messages in there. Then when new email comes in, sort it right away.

3. Take an occasional break. Disconnect from all things digital once in a while. Take an email sabbatical next time you go on vacation."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Stop Email Overload" by Amy Gallo.

