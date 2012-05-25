BOSTON If you don't look for passion in the people you hire, you could end up with employees who never engage especially deeply, says Harvard Business Review.

"People are more creative when they feel passionate about their work. Whether they are driven by interest, enjoyment, satisfaction, or a sense of personal challenge, they are more likely to take risks, look for multiple solutions to a problem, and seek out the best one rather than the easiest.

These are the people you want on your team. Get to know potential hires as thoroughly as possible, even before you have an opening for them. Ask them why they do what they do, what disappointments they've had, what their dream jobs would be.

Look for fire in their eyes as they talk about the work itself, and listen for a deep desire to do something that hasn't been done before. When you talk to their references, listen for mentions of passion."

