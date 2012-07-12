BOSTON Being direct and honest, and addressing concerns head-on, is a good start in getting your team to cope with change, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Sometimes getting people on board with a change is harder than implementing the change itself. Next time your team balks at something new, do the following:

1. Encourage openness. Create an environment where people feel free to express their thoughts and feelings about the change. Actively ask employees about their concerns.

2. Bring people together. Once you understand their hesitations, bring people together to discuss the perceived problems. If people feel that they've been heard, they are more likely to support the final decision.

3. Be Direct. Address all concerns head-on and provide as much information as possible."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the "Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Change Management."

(For the full post, see: here)