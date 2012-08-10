The Rev. Amos Brown, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, speaks to a crowd during an anti-war demonstration to mark the 4th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq at the San Francisco Civic Center, California March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Ramin Rahimian/Files

BOSTON If you are not prepared to walk the walk you might be ill-equipped to talk the talk and establish yourself as a credible leader, says Harvard Business Review.

"One of the most critical traits of an effective leader is credibility. If your team doesn't believe in your ability to do your job, you'll struggle to motivate them.

Don't assume your credibility is apparent. Make an effort to establish it from the beginning by showing your willingness to work hard, modeling the behaviors you're trying to encourage in others, and keeping promises and meeting deadlines.

Always be prepared for meetings and presentations. Hold others accountable, treating them fairly and consistently. And, use your power and influence for the benefit of others.

Remember that once you've established it, it's important to continue to demonstrate your trustworthiness credibility for the long term."

