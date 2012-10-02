Unidentified people gesture after the opening of the new Terminal 10 at the Cointrin airport in Geneva November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

BOSTON There are steps you can take to improve your presentation, even in midstream, says Harvard Business Review.

"It may seem difficult to evaluate the progress of your presentation while you're giving it, but skilled speakers monitor the room.

Look for audience cues such as interest or boredom. Note the questions people ask as they may point to areas that need clarification.

If it's appropriate, you can even stop and ask the audience for their input on how it's going. This may allow you to change tacks if necessary. When possible, have a random spectator take notes on audience reaction.

Once it's over, do a thorough post-mortem. Was your objective achieved? Did the audience seem engaged? Note what went well and what didn't. Ask for feedback from credible participants. If you're making the presentation again, how will you improve it next time?"

