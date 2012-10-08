BOSTON There are distinctive ways that you can boost what you bring to your organization - and they doesn't involve the usual kissing up to your boss, says Harvard Business Review.

"Getting ahead isn't about kissing up to the boss. It's about proving that you're valuable. Here are three ways you can boost what you bring to your organization:

1. Think like a shareholder. Ask lots of questions about the strategy and what's keeping the top leaders awake at night. Focus on those things in your day-to-day tasks and decisions.

2. Focus on the highest priorities. With your manager, identify two or three things you can do to drive revenue or profitability. Make sure the majority of your effort goes toward those areas.

3. Concentrate. If your manager asks you to do things outside of those strategic priorities, push back. Sure, you'll need to work on some things that aren't important. But make a deliberate choice to shortchange those if possible."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the "Guide to Getting the Right Work Done."

(For the full post, see: here)