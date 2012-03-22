BOSTON, March 22 Going into any meeting, and
especially an important meeting, unprepared just makes those
gatherings longer and less productive, says Harvard Business
Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical
management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and
HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not
endorsed by Reuters.
"With so many meetings, busy managers don't always have time
to think about the goals of those meetings. But showing up
unprepared only makes a meeting longer and less effective.
Try blocking out time on your calendar for prep work and to
think about what you want to accomplish. If a meeting is an
hour, you may need 30 minutes to prepare.
For critical meetings you may need much more time. If you
plan accordingly, you'll arrive ready to accomplish what you've
set out to do, not catching up."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Make Time for
Time" by Anthony K. Tjan.
