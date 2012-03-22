BOSTON, March 22 Going into any meeting, and especially an important meeting, unprepared just makes those gatherings longer and less productive, says Harvard Business Review.

"With so many meetings, busy managers don't always have time to think about the goals of those meetings. But showing up unprepared only makes a meeting longer and less effective.

Try blocking out time on your calendar for prep work and to think about what you want to accomplish. If a meeting is an hour, you may need 30 minutes to prepare.

For critical meetings you may need much more time. If you plan accordingly, you'll arrive ready to accomplish what you've set out to do, not catching up."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Make Time for Time" by Anthony K. Tjan.

